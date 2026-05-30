Touted as the first urban resort village in the region, the Uptown project on Tucson's northwest side has secured new leases from a trio of notable tenants.
Omaha-based Flagship Restaurant Group will bring two of its restaurants to Uptown, on North La Cholla Boulevard and West Ina Road — the site of the former Foothills Mall.
The eateries, Clio and Memoir, will be located in the heart of the development and part of the Astrie luxury apartment complex and the Tempo hotel, which is under construction.
Clio is a Mediterranean concept featuring mezze, spreads, salads, and entrées, along with tailored cocktails and a European wine list.
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Memoir is an American grill concept, offering classic dishes and sushi in a setting that emphasizes intimacy.
A lease has also been signed with Elgin-based Los Milics Vineyards for a second tasting room to complement its location downtown.
“Los Milics has always been a love letter to this place, its landscapes, people, agriculture, and sense of welcome,” said Pavle Milic, Los Milics winemaker and co-proprietor. “To continue that story through food and wine at Uptown feels aligned with the care and intention behind the entire project.”
The three new tenants are expected to open next year.
Barnes & Noble, a current tenant, has also leased new space within Uptown.
The project is shaping up to rival La Encantada, the upscale shopping center at East Sunrise Drive and North Campbell Avenue, some real estate analysts say.
“Uptown is such a huge pivot from what the evolution of the former Foothills Mall had been,” said Nancy McClure, senior vice president and market leader with Western Retail Advisors. “It would be tremendous if it can get enough synergy with compelling restaurants and retail to pull people there to spend time and money.
“On the whole, La Encantada is tapped out on restaurant offerings, unless they decide to add more in the in-line shop area. “
Uptown will offer more than shopping and dining.
Astrie, a luxury apartment complex with rents between $2,400 and $4,400 a month, is complete and construction is underway on the 144-room Tempo by Hilton hotel.
The 2.5 million-square-foot Uptown will also have an entertainment hub with outdoor music, event lawn and splash pad.
“Every tenant at Uptown is being selected with long-term intention and a shared commitment to creating something meaningful and lasting for the Tucson community,” said Don Bourn, CEO of Bourn Companies, owner and developer of Uptown. “We are excited to partner with these brands as they introduce new experiences to the Tucson market while contributing to the sense of connection we are creating throughout the project.”
The company says there has been much interest from national, region and local brands because of the project’s focus on public gathering spaces.
Bourn bought the Foothills Mall property in 2016 with plans to refresh the location.
He previously owned the mall from 1994-99 and took it from 12% occupancy to 95% occupancy.
The mall was built in 1982 and struggled in 2015 when the Tucson Premium Outlet, on Twin Peaks Road near Interstate 10, lured several tenants away.
At the time of the purchase, Bourn told the Star that he wanted the redevelopment to focus on external areas, with an inviting environment.
“Our thought here is the mall needs to become something very different than it has been,” he said at the time. “We need to make the mall feel like it was built, not for 30 years ago, but for 10 years from now.”
Contact reporter Gabriela Rico at grico@tucson.com