Barnes & Noble, a current tenant, has also leased new space within Uptown.

The project is shaping up to rival La Encantada, the upscale shopping center at East Sunrise Drive and North Campbell Avenue, some real estate analysts say.

“Uptown is such a huge pivot from what the evolution of the former Foothills Mall had been,” said Nancy McClure, senior vice president and market leader with Western Retail Advisors. “It would be tremendous if it can get enough synergy with compelling restaurants and retail to pull people there to spend time and money.

“On the whole, La Encantada is tapped out on restaurant offerings, unless they decide to add more in the in-line shop area. “

Uptown will offer more than shopping and dining.

Astrie, a luxury apartment complex with rents between $2,400 and $4,400 a month, is complete and construction is underway on the 144-room Tempo by Hilton hotel.

The 2.5 million-square-foot Uptown will also have an entertainment hub with outdoor music, event lawn and splash pad.