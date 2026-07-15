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A large Asian department store that carries imported home goods, toys and cosmetics is set to open in Tucson.

Teso Life leased 18,002 square feet within Tucson Place Shopping Center, 605 E. Wetmore Road, at North First Avenue.

The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its broker, Isaac Figueroa. Ryan Desmond, with Western Retail Advisors, represented the tenant.

Aside from merchandise and food, Teso Life stores also include an arcade and unfamiliar snacks, such as garlic prawn-flavored Doritos.

The store is Chinese-owned with lifestyle products from Japan and other Asian countries.

Its headquarters are in Queens, New York, and there are about 20 locations in the U.S., with the other Arizona store in Chandler.

Opening date for the Tucson store has not yet been announced.

Visit tesolife.com/en for updates.

Other local commercial activity includes:

• Redemption Tucson bought 85,300 square feet at 5150 E. Fifth St. from Chofetz Chayim Southwest Torah Institute for $1.2 million. Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the seller and Danny Roth, of OMNI Homes International, represented the buyer.