City extends e-scooter pilot program as coronavirus cases rise among college students

The Tucson City council voted Wednesday to extend Tucson’s electric scooter pilot program for an additional six months, even as officials express concern over the rise in coronavirus cases among college students since classes resumed last month.

The pilot program, which was originally extended through Sept. 11, was greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in an 82% decrease in rides between March and August. Tucson officials said they need more time to assess the benefits and issues of implementing the program long-term.

In response to the pandemic, one of the scooter companies, Bird, temporarily suspended e-scooter operations in March and has not re-launched the service. The other company, Razor, continued operations and implemented enhanced cleaning of scooter surfaces, free scooter trips for essential workers and adjusted sick leave policies for it’s staff.

Councilman Steve Kozachik expressed concern about the program extension, arguing that it should be suspended until a plan is implemented to help control the spread of COVID-19 among University of Arizona students, who are regular users of the e-scooters.