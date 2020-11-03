Conflicts over health protocols preceded COVID-19 cases at Tucson courthouse

Two Pima County Justice Court judges have been criticized internally for ignoring precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19, and recently at least four courthouse employees tested positive for the virus.

Emails provided to the Arizona Daily Star show there has been significant conflict about these issues between judges at the Consolidated Justice Court in recent weeks. Three women on the bench have been asking for more to be done to enforce coronavirus protocols before someone got sick.

“At the time I made the decision to work remotely, I was convinced that Judge (Vince) Roberts and (Judge Adam) Watters were being reckless with the health of others in a number of ways,” Judge Erica Cornejo wrote in an Oct. 22 email to Superior Court Presiding Judge Kyle Bryson, who has administrative supervision of Justice Court.

“They allow too many people into the courtroom and they do not enforce the mask rule.”

Cornejo wrote to Bryson that when she tried to address the issue directly after reportedly observing Roberts and Watters “not wearing masks on the bench and around the courthouse,” she was denigrated.

“At the time, I sent an email to the bench as a whole reminding them that mask wearing is vital to the health and safety of our staff,” she wrote. ‘When I specifically called on Judge Watters to comply, he called my reaction a ‘histrionic over-reaction’ in an email.”