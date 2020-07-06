COVID-19 patients in Tucson being transferred to Phoenix, out of state

When Wade McGee was diagnosed with COVID-19 at 3 a.m. Friday, there was nowhere in Tucson he could get treatment.

So the next morning the 63-year-old mining retiree and former paramedic was taken by ambulance from Northwest Medical Center, 6200 N. La Cholla Blvd., to a hospital in Phoenix.

McGee’s wife, Wendy McGee, is finding it hard to get information on her husband, who is not doing well.

She wishes he’d been able to get treatment here, but also said she’s glad he wasn’t transferred out of state — which is the fate some patients are facing as the health-care crisis worsens.

Pima County residents with COVID-19 are being treated in San Diego, Albuquerque or Las Vegas when shortages in staffing, equipment or bed space make it impossible for hospitals close to home to take them.

Others are being sent around the state, like to Wickenburg or, in the case of McGee, Phoenix.

“It’s so disturbing,” Wendy McGee said. “At the beginning of this (pandemic), we were told there’d be pop-up hospital facilities for the overflow, but that’s never been done.”

She would like some answers.

“Why not, I want to ask. You knew this was going to happen,” she said. “We opened up the state and said ‘have a ball’ and look where we are now.”

Dr. Theresa Cullen, the Pima County health director, said referrals are initiated when the hospitals’ staffs feel they cannot adequately provide long-term care for patients, such as keeping someone on a ventilator longer than a day.