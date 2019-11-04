A Pima County Sheriff’s deputy arrested last month on suspicion of shoplifting in an Oro Valley Walmart resigned on Monday, sheriff’s officials said.
The Oro Valley Police Department arrested Ryan Fuller, 35, on October 21 on one count of organized retail theft and four counts of fraudulent schemes. That same day, Fuller was placed on administrative leave while the sheriff’s department conducted an employee investigation.
While still on administrative leave, Fuller resigned from his position at the sheriff’s department on Monday, Deputy James Allerton, a department spokesman said.
Fuller turned himself in to the Oro Valley Police Department in October, days after the department posted a wanted notice on its Facebook page, asking the public for help identifying someone suspected of shoplifting at the Walmart near East Tangerine Road and North Oracle Road.
He was allegedly switching barcodes for products, Carmen Trevizo, spokeswoman for the Oro Valley Police Department said.
The Oro Valley Police Department investigation is ongoing.