Tucson police detectives are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of No-Tel Motel early Saturday morning. 

Tucson police responded to the shooting at 2425 N. Oracle Road near Grant Road at about 7 a.m. Saturday. A man was shot and his friend transported him to a hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries but is stable, said Sergeant Pete Dugan, Tucson Police Department spokesman. 

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident, Dugan said. Detectives are following up on leads but are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line. 

