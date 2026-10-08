"It would be interesting if they tried to make that argument," she said. "I obviously do not think it has any legitimacy."

If DHS seeks to stay the judge's order, "It should be clear what that would mean in human terms: (Soliman) would remain imprisoned in Equatorial Guinea, beyond the reach of his family and counsel, after a federal court has held that the United States violated his constitutional rights by sending him there in the first place," Evans-Schroeder said. "The government now has an opportunity — and, under the Court’s order, an obligation — to take meaningful steps to secure his release and bring him safely home."

Soliman's case has parallels with that of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was wrongfully deported to his native El Salvador last year, in violation of a 2019 immigration judge's order protecting him from being returned there.

Abrego Garcia and dozens of others deported to El Salvador were arbitrarily imprisoned in a notorious prison described by human-rights advocates as a "black hole," where inmates are often restricted from communication and face indefinite imprisonment without legal recourse.

Abrego Garcia's case made it to the U.S. Supreme Court, which unanimously ruled in April that he must be returned to the U.S. It took two more months for Abrego Garcia to arrive in the U.S., and since June, DHS has continued to try to deport Abrego Garcia to Liberia, despite his having already agreed to be deported to Costa Rica.

Others still held at hotel