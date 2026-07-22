Surveillance footage from the incident shows French pointing the rifle at the employee and firing in his general direction before leaving on foot, court records say.

Six days later, Tucson police located and arrested French.

When interviewed by police, French said he did shoot the rifle, but he couldn't recall shooting at anyone in particular. He noted, however, he was drunk at the time and couldn't remember exactly what happened.

On April 8, 2025, French pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument, a class three felony. His sentencing was slated for May 12, 2025.

His family, friends and even his employers wrote letters to J. Alan Goodwin, the presiding judge, to tell him the early morning incident doesn't represent the person they know French to be.

"David is incredibly fortunate and grateful that no one was hurt, no one was injured in this case, and he knows that his actions were just foolish," Nicholas Brereton, French's defense attorney, said during the sentencing. "I don't think he offers really any excuse for his behavior other than whipped up hubris and drinking and trying to show off and impress a bunch of other guys."

Although he grew up with both parents in prison, he now had a strong support system of friends and family who would keep him on the right track, Brereton said.

"I think certainly that the background of his childhood is the underlying cause of why he's here today, but I think going forward into the future, it's going to be the reason why he doesn't come back," Brereton said.

The root of the problem, Brereton argued, was French acting out because he was struggling with family dynamics changing after his mother got out of prison. French had been living with his aunt from a young age and had recently moved in with his mother after she was released.

"We're catching David at a young enough age, I think, where he's made a mistake early, but we can intervene here and prevent that from being his trajectory," Brereton said. "He knows he doesn't want that to be his future."

"He's on the right path now, Judge," he said. "I think a custodial sentence would do nothing but derail that path he's already made for himself."

"I'd like to say I'm sorry to the victim and to my family for all the harm I caused," French said to Goodwin. "I just want to say I'm sorry to the courts, and I appreciate your time."

"I will be honest with you: I am very much on the fence with your case," Goodwin said before pausing to deliberate. "I am going to give you a shot at probation."

Shortly after the July 19 shooting, a petition was filed with the court to revoke French's probation.