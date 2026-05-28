Prefer us on Google Learn More

A 30-year-old Tucson man was sentenced to 18 years in prison this week after pleading guilty in a child sex-abuse case, federal prosecutors say.

Between January 2014 and October 2017, Johney Lynn Hammond, a member of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, molested two children under the ages of nine on tribal land, the U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona said Thursday in a news release.

Hammond pleaded guilty to two counts of abusive sexual contact with a minor. He was sentenced May 26, to 18 years in federal prison followed by a lifetime of probation, the release said.