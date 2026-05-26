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A 36-year-old Marana woman was shot and killed Monday evening by her ex-husband who later died of suicide, police said.

The incident started about 5 p.m when the body of Mikaela Durfey was found in the driveway of a house in the 6700 block of West Algeria Drive, near North Silverbell

and North Cortaro roads, Marana police said in a news release.

Durfey’s ex-husband, Brian Schnurr, 37, fled the shooting scene in a blue Dodge Challenger, the release said.

Later, police found the car parked near Li'l Abner's restaurant in the 8500 block of

North Silverbell Road. Police units pinned the car then pulled the pair's two children out of the vehicle. Neither child was injured, police said.