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A man has died weeks after a shooting in midtown and Tucson police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Kenneth Lee Wright, 51, was shot about 7:30 p.m. April 30 at a convenience store near East Pima Street and North Columbus Boulevard, police said in a news release.

He was found wounded nearby and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police were notified May 22 that Wright died.

The person who shot Wright remained at the scene of the shooting, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made, police said.