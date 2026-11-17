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Maryland state prosecutors moved to voluntarily drop charges against a Tucson man accused of forcing an emergency landing in Baltimore the same day his trial was expected to begin.

Layne Lundeen, 67, faced assault charges after he caused a commotion on a Sept. 3, 2026, flight that ended with him being duct-taped to his plane seat.

The flight was scheduled to travel from Dallas to Newark but was diverted to Baltimore, where he was arrested, court records said.

The state dropped charges related to second-degree assault and disorderly conduct on Nov. 16, according to Will Cockey, a spokesperson for Anne Arundel County State's Attorney’s Office.

Riley Jones, an assistant state’s attorney for the county, filed the motion on Nov. 13, a week after Lundeen’s attorney, Anatoly Smolkin, filed a motion to dismiss.

“Based on the fact that the alleged conduct currently charged took place in the air during flight, the State believes the matter falls under Federal jurisdiction,” Cockey wrote in an email to The Arizona Republic.

Smolkin told The Republic on Nov. 16 that he could not comment.

In October, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland, announced Lundeen’s federal indictment.

He is accused of “interfering with flight crew members and attendants and assaulting those individuals by striking, beating, and wounding in connection with the incident,” the Oct. 13 announcement read.