Maryland state prosecutors moved to voluntarily drop charges against a Tucson man accused of forcing an emergency landing in Baltimore the same day his trial was expected to begin.
Layne Lundeen, 67, faced assault charges after he caused a commotion on a Sept. 3, 2026, flight that ended with him being duct-taped to his plane seat.
The flight was scheduled to travel from Dallas to Newark but was diverted to Baltimore, where he was arrested, court records said.
The state dropped charges related to second-degree assault and disorderly conduct on Nov. 16, according to Will Cockey, a spokesperson for Anne Arundel County State's Attorney’s Office.
Riley Jones, an assistant state’s attorney for the county, filed the motion on Nov. 13, a week after Lundeen’s attorney, Anatoly Smolkin, filed a motion to dismiss.
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“Based on the fact that the alleged conduct currently charged took place in the air during flight, the State believes the matter falls under Federal jurisdiction,” Cockey wrote in an email to The Arizona Republic.
Smolkin told The Republic on Nov. 16 that he could not comment.
In October, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland, announced Lundeen’s federal indictment.
He is accused of “interfering with flight crew members and attendants and assaulting those individuals by striking, beating, and wounding in connection with the incident,” the Oct. 13 announcement read.
A federal judge ordered Lundeen to surrender his passport as part of his release conditions. He was ordered to refrain from any alcohol, court records showed.
His federal trial was scheduled to start in July 2027 for a one-week jury trial, according to court records.
Diverted flight turns into federal indictment
An American Airlines flight was flying into Newark when it was diverted to Baltimore after passengers said they heard Lundeen using “vulgar” language, including racial slurs, and making homophobic comments.
Flight attendants tried for about 10 minutes to quiet Lundeen, but the situation escalated, Richard O’Lenick, a flight passenger, previously told The Republic in September.
A woman sitting in front of Lundeen saw the Tucson man put his hands on the throat of his seatmate, who O’Lenick said hadn’t been responding to Lundeen’s outbursts. The woman started hitting Lundeen, who O'Lenick said struck back.
O’Lenick and his sales manager intervened.
Lundeen bit the sales manager and tried to bite O’Lenick as they tried to restrain him.
Eventually, flight attendants gave O’Lenick zip-tie cuffs and duct tape to secure Lundeen.
Lundeen said at his Sept. 4 appearance he didn’t “remember any of it” and that he had two screwdrivers, a vodka-based cocktail mixed with orange juice.
He was later let go from Tucson-based Long Realty Co., where he worked as an independent contractor for the brokerage.