The Dodge Challenger that crashed, killing three Salpointe Catholic High School students, was recorded speeding at more than 130 mph on what was just supposed to be a late-night trip for ice cream, the father of one of the students says.
Alex Schneider, 18, picked up Joel Slavin, 16, and Madison "Maddy" Rea, 17, shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, said Maddy's father, David Rea. Minutes later, Schneider struck a curb near East Skyline and North Foothills drives.
Maddy’s Life360 showed her going 134 mph before the crash, her father told the Arizona Daily Star. Her iPhone automatically called authorities after the crash and gave first responders the location, he said. Life360 is a popular mobile location-sharing and safety app.
The 2014 Challenger went off the road and caught fire, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said. It was engulfed in flames when deputies arrived. All three teens died at the scene.
People are also reading…
“They were just going for ice cream,” David Rea said.
Maddy had met Schneider on Friday evening at Dusk, he said. She told her father she didn't like the music festival held downtown over the weekend and wanted to give away her ticket.
“She asked if she could give away her ticket and hang out with me on Saturday. Talk about a blessing for a dad,” Rea said.
She transferred her ticket to Joel, who also left the festival early Saturday because he wasn't having a good time.
“Joel had been at our house for about an hour and a half with Madison and myself,” Rea said. “I think they were playing Xbox. They were playing darts and just hanging out.”
Maddy and Joel later left for ice cream with Schneider, he said.
“It was the first time that she ever got in his car, and he didn’t protect her,” Rea said. “He was supposed to just take her for ice cream.”
"The driver didn't protect both Madison and Joel," he added.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told the Arizona Daily Star that alcohol was a factor in the crash but could not confirm additional details. The Sheriff's Department has said speed was also a factor but did not give specifics.
Maddy was ‘a Rea of light’
Maddy Rea was born in Santiago, Chile, and grew up around the world because of her father's career with Caterpillar. She loved traveling to visit family and made trips to Disneyland at least twice a year.
“She loved Star Wars and Disney,” David Rea said. “(And) she was better at Spanish and French than she ever let on.”
Friends and family described Maddy as kind, bold, dedicated and selfless.
“We have a saying in our family: a Rea of light, a Rea of hope, because of our last names,” her father said.
“She always put everyone before herself,” her sister, Sienna Rea, said. “She genuinely saved me. She was the one person that I had, and now she's not here.”
Sienna recalled a time a few days ago when she was fighting with her friend, and Maddy dropped what she was doing to console her.
“I was having one of the worst panic attacks,” she said. “She's the only person that knew how to be there for me, and always put her stuff aside to be there for me, and now I'm going through the worst thing, and it's because I don't have my best friend.”
Maddy hoped to attend college in Chicago so she could be near Sienna, who wanted to go to college in Boston. She later hoped to become an FBI agent.
“If she needed to study psychology, or she needed to study law enforcement, criminal justice, she was going to do it,” David Rea said. “She and I were supposed to be flying to Chicago on Thursday and visiting a few universities on Friday and Saturday.”
Former University of Arizona football coach Jedd Fisch opened a press conference Monday by sending his condolences to the families of the students involved.
“Saturday night, my daughter’s best friend died in a car accident,” Fisch said. “It’s a terrible situation, and just hope everyone squeezes their kids tight, because anything can happen.”
Joel was half the size, twice as fast in soccer
Friends and family said Joel Slavin seemed to belong everywhere.
At Salpointe, his father estimated Joel had more than 300 friends — classmates and teammates from the many social circles he moved easily among.
“He fit in with every group,” his father, Eric Slavin, said.
Slavin described his son as athletic, social and friendly. Joel spent much of his time playing soccer and hanging out with friends.
“He was half the size of every kid in his class, but he walked like a giant,” said Jim Butler, Joel’s childhood soccer coach. “He was such a fantastic athlete and would compete so hard and was so fast.”
His middle school coach, Gabriel Rocha, also remembered Joel as a relentless and passionate athlete who brought immense energy and a positive attitude to the field.
“He was one of those young men who kind of sticks with you,” Rocha said. “He was the smallest kid on the field, but that never stopped him from trying to achieve his goals, his dreams, and competing.”
Salpointe junior Sebastian Castano said Slavin was always willing to support his fellow students.
“If people needed him, he’d be there. No second doubt,” Castano said. “He’s a great guy.”
Joel and Maddy became close over the summer, developing a brother-sister type of relationship, their friends said.
“I definitely saw it like that. I think she saw it like that, too,” said Ashlee Fisch, Maddy’s best friend and Jedd Fisch’s daughter. “The night of the crash, like earlier in the night when she was just hanging out with Joel, she posted on her Snapchat story a picture of them, and it said like, ‘My brother.’”
Joel’s friend from middle school, Ash, said Joel introduced him to Maddy later in the summer.
“They had grown really, really close together as friends,” Ash said. “Maddy was just such a genuine soul to get to know. She was always so honest and so welcoming, just as he was. And you could just tell her anything. You could tell they were both such great listeners and such great people to talk to.”
Ashlee Fisch said she didn’t know much about Alex, but they had a P.E. class together.
“He seemed pretty quiet,” she said. “I don’t really know him.”
Attempts Monday to reach family and friends of Alex Schneider were unsuccessful.
Friends gather at crash site
The loss has left friends and classmates remembering the ways Slavin and Rea made others feel welcome.
Freshman Violet Isaacson, who visited the memorial at the crash site Monday, met Rea over the summer through a mutual friend. She later took the same film class as Slavin and Rea, and remembers Maddy for her kindness and loving personality.
“The first day of school, she invited me to go sit next to her, and I didn’t know anyone else there. That’s just like who she is,” Isaacson said. “She just loves everyone so much, and Joel’s the same.”
Isaacson said the two were always there to cheer her up when she was upset.
“If I was going through something, I would tell them because they’re just so easy to talk to, and Maddy would always give me a hug and tell me it’s OK, and then Joel would make fun of me about it to make me feel better,” she said.
Freshman Riley Gomez also took the film class with Slavin and Rea. She knew Rea through cheerleading with Rea’s younger sister.
“I had known her for a while,” Gomez said. “But this year I got really close with her because of Violet in film class. And I knew Joel because I was friends with a bunch of his friends, and we became mutual friends.”
Gomez and Isaacson described both Slavin and Rea as happy, fun-loving people who made ordinary moments memorable.
“There was just never a dull moment,” Gomez said.
“Maddy just wanted to hang out with everyone and meet everyone and make everyone happy, same with Joel,” Isaacson said. “No matter what we’re doing, if we were going to get groceries or ice cream or something, it’d just be the best time.”
“They just made the best of every moment, and they’re just such a joy to hang around,” Isaacson said. “They were just like great people. We miss them a lot, and it’s hard, but we know that they would want us to keep being happy.”