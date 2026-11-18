Freshman Violet Isaacson, who visited the memorial at the crash site Monday, met Rea over the summer through a mutual friend. She later took the same film class as Slavin and Rea, and remembers Maddy for her kindness and loving personality.

“The first day of school, she invited me to go sit next to her, and I didn’t know anyone else there. That’s just like who she is,” Isaacson said. “She just loves everyone so much, and Joel’s the same.”

Isaacson said the two were always there to cheer her up when she was upset.

“If I was going through something, I would tell them because they’re just so easy to talk to, and Maddy would always give me a hug and tell me it’s OK, and then Joel would make fun of me about it to make me feel better,” she said.

Freshman Riley Gomez also took the film class with Slavin and Rea. She knew Rea through cheerleading with Rea’s younger sister.

“I had known her for a while,” Gomez said. “But this year I got really close with her because of Violet in film class. And I knew Joel because I was friends with a bunch of his friends, and we became mutual friends.”

Gomez and Isaacson described both Slavin and Rea as happy, fun-loving people who made ordinary moments memorable.

“There was just never a dull moment,” Gomez said.

“Maddy just wanted to hang out with everyone and meet everyone and make everyone happy, same with Joel,” Isaacson said. “No matter what we’re doing, if we were going to get groceries or ice cream or something, it’d just be the best time.”