If authorities want to improve things at Ronstadt Transit Center, they need to keep a closer eye on people like Bill Quigley.
So says Bill Quigley.
The 63-year-old Tucsonan, a decades-long rider of Sun Tran buses, told me at Ronstadt on Monday that he sometimes sits at the transit center for a couple of hours if he has no place special to go that day. No security guard, no police officer, no bus driver ever bothers him.
That's natural, since he doesn't cause trouble. But they should, he says, because people aren't supposed to be hanging around for hours at the center.
"I'm ready for some transit guy to tell me to move along," Quigley told me Monday afternoon. The rule against loitering at Ronstadt "is not enforced. They should enforce it."
I walked around for a couple of hours Monday afternoon at downtown Tucson's city-bus station because there were two stabbings at Ronstadt over the weekend. The occasional fight or even stabbing is not unheard of at Ronstadt — it's been going on for decades. But two stabbings in one weekend was shocking and started a new round of debate about free fares and transit safety.
People are also reading…
The first stabbing took place around 7 a.m. Saturday. After a fight involving three people broke out, according to court documents and Tucson police, and Ireyna Elise Hurtado, 19, stabbed to death Abdiel Guerrero, 24.
Hurtado said she had a protection order against Guerrero, and he violated it by approaching her, setting off the fight with a man accompanying her, the court filing says. She was arrested later in the day and accused of second-degree murder.
The second incident took place Sunday a bit before 8 p.m., TPD spokesman James Horton said. At least three people began arguing at Ronstadt, and the argument spilled out into the area of North Sixth Avenue and Pennington. A man came back into Ronstadt suffering from stab wounds.
A suspect in that stabbing was also injured in the fight and will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault after he's discharged from the hospital, Horton said.
Crime a long-standing problem
A segment of Tucson society immediately blamed the city's free-fare policies and what the Tucson Crime Free Coalition calls the "crime bus."
"TCFC has been highlighting violence on and around the bus for years now, and the City Council keeps choosing to leave fares free," said Josh Jacobsen, a cofounder of the coalition, in an online post about the incidents.
But the precise connection to the bus isn't clear yet. For example, we don't know if any of the participants got off the bus at Ronstadt or were actually waiting for the bus there.
Besides, crime at Ronstadt is nothing new, not that that's a good thing. Consider the Arizona Daily Star story published Nov. 28, 2004 and headlined "Bus center's crime worries downtown."
"Over the past five years, the bus station has generated an average of 580 police service calls a year, ranking between fifth and eighth in the city's highest crime spots," the story noted.
That was more than 15 years before the city's free-fare policy took effect, and the reported crime had been going on for years at that time. Still, it was mostly minor stuff being reported — trespassing, theft, disorderly conduct.
'It can get gnarly at times'
I took the bus to Ronstadt on Monday at 1 p.m. and interviewed a dozen people about their experiences at the center. My personal experience, as an occasional bus rider, has been that Ronstadt is a fine place to get off the bus and to catch a bus, even pleasant in good weather.
But since my experience may be influenced by being an able-bodied, middle-aged male, I focused my efforts on talking with people I thought might feel more vulnerable: Older riders, younger ones, and females, or people like Quigley, who is using a walker.
After my first couple of interviews, I started asking people how they would rate their overall experiences at Ronstadt, on a scale of 0 to 10, with 10 being the best. Out of the 10 people I asked for ratings, the average score, shockingly to me, was 7.
Most told me they had never had a bad experience, personally, at Ronstadt, though a few said they had seen fights or arguments.
Mia Ramos, a 17-year-old Tucson High School student, has been riding at Ronstadt for more than three years.
"It's peaceful, nice," she said. "People are friendly and talkative."
If anybody is behaving in an untoward way, she said, she ignores them.
Rosa Reyes told me she comes four times a week to go home from work at Carl’s Jr.
"I just have to keep my eyes open, keep looking and see what might happen," she said. "If you don't get involved, I don't think anything is happening to you."
Marvin Jerew, 72, told me, "I don't feel unsafe, but it can get gnarly at times when lots of homeless and kids are around."
When I left Ronstadt, I wrote half of this column on a crowded bus ride home.
Rules mostly ignored
The transit center occupies one of downtown Tucson's key plots of land and has long been viewed as a possible obstacle to downtown redevelopment. Years ago, the city sought and received proposals to completely redevelop the site, moving the transit hub. They even selected a redevelopment proposal by Peach Properties in 2019 but never proceeded.
The city reopened a round of brainstorming in May. They asked for proposed developers to put together ideas for the space that would include multi-family housing, hotel and retail space, parking and an improved transit center, among other things. It could be a while.
In the meantime, the Rio Nuevo multi-facilities district has tried to help tamp down problems by hiring off-duty Tucson police officers to work shifts at the center. But they're not there all the time, though private security is supposed to be.
What they could do, Quigley and other passengers said, is enforce the existing rules at the transit center. People frequently vape and smoke under the roof when they're not supposed to, for example. I saw a man with a knife in a sheath on his belt. And people just hang out. I saw people in the designated smoking area smoking and playing music for more than an hour.
"I hate it when they blame homeless people," Quigley said. "It's people in general who can't follow the rules."
"After school gets out, kids hang out here till 7, 8 or 9 at night," he said. What he asked for is that security and police officers "be proactive instead of reactive."
Consistently demanding better behavior could reduce problems further and encourage more riders.
Contact columnist Tim Steller at tsteller@tucson.com or 520-807-7789. On Bluesky: @timsteller.bsky.social