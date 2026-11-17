'It can get gnarly at times'

I took the bus to Ronstadt on Monday at 1 p.m. and interviewed a dozen people about their experiences at the center. My personal experience, as an occasional bus rider, has been that Ronstadt is a fine place to get off the bus and to catch a bus, even pleasant in good weather.

But since my experience may be influenced by being an able-bodied, middle-aged male, I focused my efforts on talking with people I thought might feel more vulnerable: Older riders, younger ones, and females, or people like Quigley, who is using a walker.

After my first couple of interviews, I started asking people how they would rate their overall experiences at Ronstadt, on a scale of 0 to 10, with 10 being the best. Out of the 10 people I asked for ratings, the average score, shockingly to me, was 7.

Most told me they had never had a bad experience, personally, at Ronstadt, though a few said they had seen fights or arguments.

Mia Ramos, a 17-year-old Tucson High School student, has been riding at Ronstadt for more than three years.

"It's peaceful, nice," she said. "People are friendly and talkative."

If anybody is behaving in an untoward way, she said, she ignores them.

Rosa Reyes told me she comes four times a week to go home from work at Carl’s Jr.

"I just have to keep my eyes open, keep looking and see what might happen," she said. "If you don't get involved, I don't think anything is happening to you."