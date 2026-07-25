Prefer us on Google Learn More

The death of a 65-year-old woman in Vail is being investigated as suspicious.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department was called to a home in the 13600 block of Hampden Green Way on Friday, just before 5 p.m., by the Rincon Valley Fire District where they found Cindy Kreider inside, according to a news release.

Detectived saw trauma to Kreider and “other concerning evidence” at the home, northwest of Colossal Cave Road and Via Rancho Del Lago, the news release said.

No further information was released. The Sheriff’s Department asks that anyone with information call 911.