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A Tucson church employee has been arrested, accused of embezzling approximately $335,000 over five years.

Tracey Lynn Jorgensen, 61, was arrested and booked at the Pima County Jail on suspicion of fraudulent schemes and felonious theft.

Board members of GracePointe Church reported Jorgensen to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in April 2025, alleging that she was misappropriating funds from the church.

Detectives subpoenaed bank records, showing that between 2020 and 2025, the finance management employee embezzled church funds, a news release said.