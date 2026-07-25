Prefer us on Google Learn More

A 27-year-old man died after a rollover crash on Tucson’s south side.

Eduardo Antonio Gil was behind the wheel of the vehicle in the area of East Benson Highway and South Hartford Stravenue Friday when he veered off the road and overcorrected, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department says.

Gil’s vehicle rolled several times and he was ejected. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and was driving on a suspended license, a news release states.

The Sheriff’s Department arrived at the scene around 5:45 p.m. Gil was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

Speed and distracted driving appeared to be contributing factors, according to the news release.