By the numbers

The Court Street Cemetery opened in 1875 at what was then the northern edge of Tucson. It closed in 1909, after approximately 8,000 to 9,000 burials, according to research archaeologist Homer Thiel.

Here's what his research tells us about the people who were laid to rest there:

25.7

The average age at death of those buried at Court Street. The median age was 22.

57

The percentage of the dead who were male.

6,658

The cemetery's Mexican population, by far the largest group by nationality. Only one person was from the Middle East.

754

The number who died from tuberculosis, the leading cause of death among those in the cemetery. Fever was the next leading cause, with 695 deaths.

117

Burials involving people who were shot to death.

5

The number of people who died by "legal execution."