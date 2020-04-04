Echoes of 100 years ago: Tucson in the time of the Spanish flu pandemic

Tucson was a much smaller place the last time it was turned upside down by a global pandemic.

In 1918, the city covered less than 8 square miles and was home to fewer than 20,000 people.

When residents started to die that spring from a devastating new strain of the flu, the virus didn’t even have a name yet.

What came to be known as Spanish influenza did most of its damage during the fall of 1918, but researchers believe it was already in wide circulation earlier that year, spawning deadly pneumonia in children under 5, seniors 65 and older and a shocking number of otherwise healthy adults between the ages of 20 and 40

The virus would go on to infect some 500 million people, roughly one-third of the world’s population at the time. At least 50 million people died, including an estimated 675,000 in the United States.

According to some estimates, almost 1% of Arizona’s population was wiped out by the 1918 pandemic. Several hundred of them were Tucsonans. Many of the dead were young adults, struck down in the prime of their lives.

“That was the most intense outbreak of infectious disease in human history,” said Michael Worobey, who heads up the University of Arizona’s Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology. “It killed tens of millions of people in a matter of weeks.”

worst luck humans ever experienced

Research by Worobey, an evolutionary biologist who studies the origins of viruses like Spanish influenza and COVID-19, is shedding light on the 100-year-old mystery of why the 1918 outbreak killed so many young adults in the prime of life.