Craycroft Elementary School has received a $10,000 check from Amazon to support the school’s 21st Century program.
Dozens of Amazon boxes packed with school supplies and other tech goodies were also included with the donation, presented on Aug. 28.
The donation will help encourage participation in Craycroft’s after-school robotics and engineering clubs and give students opportunities to create, explore and learn through the school’s dedicated makerspace.
Amazon is opening a new fulfillment center in Tucson next year, which is slated to provide more than 1,500 jobs.
CITY to hold ‘unconference’ for educators on Saturday
The CITY Center for Collaborative Learning will host Edcamp Tucson to offer teachers, school leaders and community partners who are passionate about teaching and learning a day to share ideas, exchange resources and generate enthusiasm for the profession.
Edcamp is modeled after the “unconference” approach, placing high value on the expertise and interests of attendees. Participants set the agenda and create the sessions for the day. Many Edcamp discussions center on the latest in education strategies, technology, and innovation, with a goal of accelerating student growth.
The camp will take place Saturday, Sept. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the CITY Center for Collaborative Learning, 37 E. Pennington St. The event is free and open to the public, though registration is required.
Register at edcamptucson7.eventbrite.com; for more information visit CITYccl.org
Sonoran Science Academy receives $5K STEM grant
The Society for Science and the Public has announced $100,000 in grants to 24 science research teachers to help them secure much-needed equipment and amenities for their classrooms, including $5,000 to the Sonoran Science Academy in Tucson.
Ebubekir Sen, a science teacher at the academy, received the $5,000 STEM research grant from the Society for Science and the Public.
While Sen is able to provide each student with a Chromebook, he only has one set of Vernier sensors. One set of sensors is not enough for the STEM focus at the school, and the $5,000 grant will allow it to purchase a variety of sensors that can be used for a variety of research projects.
Dollar General gives
to Literacy Connects
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has provided $15,000 to Arizona schools and youth literacy organizations, including $2,500 to Literacy Connects in Tucson.
The youth literacy grants will provide financial funding to teachers, libraries and literacy organizations to support the academic year.
Dollar General’s co-founder, J.L. Turner, was functionally illiterate and never completed a formal education.
In 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation was established in his honor and has since helped more than 10 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.