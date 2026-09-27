The governing board approved Tuesday a domestic water line and sewer replacement for Pueblo High School and a floor replacement for Miller Elementary. After board members questioned the purchase of 6,500 Chromebook replacements, which would be spread across 35 schools, and 225 Chromebook carts, which would be spread across 16 schools, board president Ravi Shah moved to hold the tech purchase until the district ran a fleet analysis. The motion passed 4-0 with one abstention.