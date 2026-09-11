Checking in on a child’s mental health

Nurse practitioners Isabella Waszkiewicz and Tabitha Salzer, co-founders of Hour Child Crisis Center in Tucson, which opened Sept. 1, said parents who want to start a conversation with their child about mental health, but don’t know where to start, should begin with specific observations instead of yes-or-no questions like "Are you OK?"

"One way to initiate is, 'Hey, I notice you're no longer hanging out with so-and-so (or) you're sleeping a lot. What's going on?'" Salzer said.

Waszkiewicz said some concerning signs in an adolescent’s mental health include:

— Withdrawing from family activities

— Avoiding school or friends

— Sleeping much more than usual

— Losing interest in hobbies

Pearl Aviles, a support specialist with the southern Arizona chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, said that if a parent believes their child has intentions of hurting themselves, the parent should respond with "love and nonjudgmental listening" and call the national suicide hotline at 988 for professional guidance.

“If they're reaching out to you, remember that that was incredibly hard for your teen … not a lot of teens can do that” she said. The National Alliance on Mental Illness also offers general support, helpline services and personal narratives/blogs for those dealing with suicide loss. Visit tuc.life/2mn for more information.