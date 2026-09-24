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Tucson Unified School District’s 2027-2028 calendar year will stick with a traditional schedule — with one professional learning day moved to a Friday rather than a Wednesday.

The district ran a survey through the summer for families and staff members to vote on four calendar options: a traditional calendar, an extended Thanksgiving break, a four-day school week and year-round school year with a July start date. In the end, the traditional calendar received the majority stakeholder vote, district officials told the governing board Tuesday.

Board president Ravi Shah, a family physician, said the Wednesday professional learning days are often a struggle for families, with some of his colleagues having to use PTO to make sure their children are taken care of.

“Those are really disruptive for a lot of families with younger kids,” he said. Shah proposed an amendment moving one of the Wednesday PLDs to a Friday as a pilot plan, receiving unanimous approval.