For Tucson social justice leader, the fight for equality is far from over

Now, the group is planning its second event this Friday. Juneteenth: Institutionalized will be at the MSA Annex with a limit of 1,000 attendees who are required to RSVP before the event, according to the event’s Facebook page. With the Tucson Annual Juneteenth Festival canceled this year because of COVID-19, this event appears to be the largest Juneteenth event in Tucson this year.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned about the Emancipation Proclamation, making them among the last to be freed. The proclamation was effective Jan. 1, 1863.

Bullying got worse during 2016 election

Barnett was born in Sierra Vista, and her family moved to Marana when she was 8 years old. The racist incident she experienced in fourth grade was the first of many, most of which she experienced at Marana High School, she said.

The racist bullying got worse her senior year of high school in 2016, as tensions heightened with Donald Trump running for president, she said.

“People would tell me to go pick cotton or they would call me the N-word or throw pencils in my hair,” she said.

She said people waving Confederate flags and Trump flags would chant, “We hate black people” and write things on her car.