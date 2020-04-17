Furloughs and pay cuts set for staff, faculty at University of Arizona

The University of Arizona, one of Southern Arizona's two largest employers and responsible for more than $4 billion in economic impact, is implementing furloughs and pay cuts for nearly all of its employees that are set to last through June 2021.
The unprecedented steps, made as the UA braces for "extreme" economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, go into effect on May 11 and require employees making $150,001 or more to take at least a 17% pay cut, while those making less to take unpaid work days resulting in at least a 5% salary reduction.
Those cost-saving efforts come as the university projects it could lose $250 million as a result of the coronavirus, according to a letter sent to faculty and staff Friday by President Robert C. Robbins. The cuts will be reviewed each month to determine if UA is reaching its target savings.
At the UA, all instruction has been moved to remote learning and campus has been closed off to students, with the exception of those who don't have a place to go. Robbins has said they're "optimistic" that the campus will reopen when the fall semester begins in late-August.
Robbins has also instituted a campus-wide hiring freeze, publicly stating the university was considering a "full spectrum of options," including furloughs, hiring pauses and salary freezes all in an effort to create a financial model that accounts for expected losses in tuition as a result of the coronavirus.
“I think people on this call know that 40% of our students are from outside of Arizona, and about 15% of those are international students,” Robbins said during a conference call last week. “Our net tuition revenue is derived greatly from out-of-state and international students, so we’re going to have significant shortfalls in the projections of what we’re going to have from tuition revenue.”
The furloughs were announced to faculty and staff in an email earlier Friday, with Robbins stating the university is expected to lose $66 million this fiscal year, which ends on June 30. Early projections show the university could see a shortfall of $250 million as a result of the pandemic.
"The task ahead is not easy, and it depends largely on the resolution of our public health crisis. Along with our entire leadership team, I am grateful for the tremendous sacrifices you already have made, especially as more will be required of all of us at the University," Robbins wrote in the letter, which was obtained by the Arizona Daily Star.
"To put that in perspective, recall that our budget reallocations this year, 1.5% for academic units and 3.5% for administrative units, as well as RCM and administrative service charge tax increases totaled $30 million. While these changes caused incredible concern throughout our campus, even requiring layoff plans in some administrative areas, we are now predicting losses more than eight times that amount next year."
The university had more than 15,000 employees in fiscal year 2017, with wages and other compensation totaling just under $1.2 billion, according to a study commissioned by the Arizona Board of Regents and issued last year.
The study also showed the university's economic impact for that fiscal year topped $4.1 billion.
Per Friday's announcement, employees making at least $200,000 have to take a 20% pay-cut, while those making between $150,001 and $199,999 have to take a 17% pay-cut.
Those making between $75,001 and $150,000 will be required to take 39 furlough days, or 1.5 days per pay period, equivalent to a 15% salary cut; those making between $44,500 and $75,000 are required to take 26 furlough days, or one day per period, equivalent to a 10% cut; and those making $44,449 and under must take 13 furlough days, or a half-day per pay period, equivalent to a 5% cut.
Some employees are not required to participate in the furloughs and pay reductions, with details being released later. Those cuts will also be adjusted for employees whose roles are less than one full-time equivalent.
The UA's most-recent salary database, which provides information for all employees from fiscal year and was obtained by the Star earlier this year through an open-records request, shows 1,150 employees made at least $150,001, 3,400 employees made between $75,000 and $150,000, and 14,604 students made under that in fiscal year 2019.
Robbins letter also noted that they have halted approved building projects for savings of $7 million, halted FY20 strategic plan funding for savings of $22 million, instituted a hiring pause and delayed plans for merit increases to save another $26 million and he and senior vice presidents implemented pay cuts in March, although the amounts were not disclosed.
"While significant, those savings are not enough, and an appropriate furlough (unpaid time away from work) and pay reduction program is required," he wrote. "With this plan, employees will retain their employment and health care benefits. We all will share in this as a team and we all will sacrifice as a team, but in a manner that respects your work, your contributions and your compensation and benefits, to the highest extent possible."
Robbins' decision comes days after Dave Heeke, UA's athletic director, wrote an open letter to fans and boosters that he's anticipating a $7.5 million revenue loss this fiscal years, which ends on June 30, as a result of Pac-12 and NCAA revenue losses, a lack of ticket sales and what he called "a decline in other revenue projections."
The $7.5 million represents 7.3% of Arizona's last reported revenues of $102.3 million.
Heeke wrote that he's been working with others in the department to forecast next year's financial picture, and that the department "must have a plan" for reduced spending in a number of areas, including future contracts.
