Furloughs and pay cuts set for staff, faculty at University of Arizona

The University of Arizona, one of Southern Arizona's two largest employers and responsible for more than $4 billion in economic impact, is implementing furloughs and pay cuts for nearly all of its employees that are set to last through June 2021.

The unprecedented steps, made as the UA braces for "extreme" economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, go into effect on May 11 and require employees making $150,001 or more to take at least a 17% pay cut, while those making less to take unpaid work days resulting in at least a 5% salary reduction.

Those cost-saving efforts come as the university projects it could lose $250 million as a result of the coronavirus, according to a letter sent to faculty and staff Friday by President Robert C. Robbins. The cuts will be reviewed each month to determine if UA is reaching its target savings.

At the UA, all instruction has been moved to remote learning and campus has been closed off to students, with the exception of those who don't have a place to go. Robbins has said they're "optimistic" that the campus will reopen when the fall semester begins in late-August.

Robbins has also instituted a campus-wide hiring freeze, publicly stating the university was considering a "full spectrum of options," including furloughs, hiring pauses and salary freezes all in an effort to create a financial model that accounts for expected losses in tuition as a result of the coronavirus.