Ben's Bells: Gina Rooney

Why: For her work helping the community as a physical therapist. As a physical therapist, Gina not only goes above and beyond with her clients, she spends time helping answer questions in the community about connective tissue disorders, physical therapy and helps connect people across the country who need to find other therapists, Loehrer wrote in her nomination letter. Loehrer said Rooney helped her sister, who has a daughter with a rare spinal condition, find another physical therapist who had experience dealing with the serious condition. “Gina has also offered to help other friends I have around the country with my same rare spinal cord issues find help in their communities,” Loehrer wrote.