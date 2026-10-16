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Residents of the 15th floor of the Tucson House started to move into fully renovated units Friday, marking one of the first milestones in a massive $50 million renovation project.

The iconic 17-story high-rise on North Oracle Road is now about 15% complete with its floor-by-floor renovation, said Sally Schwenn, Arizona market president for Gorman & Company, the city’s contracted developer.

Developers integrated residents’ amenity requests into the final designs, said Tucson’s Housing and Community Development Director Ann Chanecka. Most requested expanded storage, countertop space and their own temperature control. Each unit has its own AC unit, to replace the building's long-outdated chiller system.

The building will also have expanded security and will implement an electronic fob system that residents scan to access their floor and amenities.

The building was the city’s largest public housing complex, but had reached concerning levels of disrepair, according to Chanecka.

“Systems were starting to fail,” she said.

The Tucson House renovation is the biggest project funded by a total $50 million Choice Neighborhoods Implementation grant Tucson received under the Biden administration in 2023 to invest in the 85705 ZIP code, dubbed “Thrive in the 05” by city leaders.

In 2025, the city announced Tucson House would be switching from public housing to the voucher system, which means residents pay 30% of their income in rent.