The City of Tucson is in the early stages of forming a policy that would give residents previously pushed out of neighborhoods higher priority to enter affordable housing.
Known as a right to return or a community preference policy, these housing strategies designate a percentage of affordable housing units for people who have experienced circumstances that forced them to leave their neighborhoods.
Tucsonans on the westside, southwest, and downtown experienced displacement with several large infrastructure projects, including the expansion of I-10 and I-19, and the construction of the Tucson Convention Center.
The TCC displaced people in the Menlo Park, Barrio Sin Nombre, Barrio Anita, Dunbar Spring, Barrio Viejo, and West Ochoa, said Vice Mayor Lane Santa Cruz. A successful policy would bring people back to the downtown areas they’ve left.
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“We are able to prioritize the folks who have been harmed, if they so choose,” she said.
How Tucson’s policy could work
Citywide, racism and redlining also caused displacement, Santa Cruz said. Tucson neighborhoods were still removing racially restrictive language from their covenants as recently as this year, the Star has reported.
Historic displacement is one of four circumstances identified by a group of University of Arizona graduate students in the College of Architecture, Landscape and Planning for their capstone project. The city’s HCD approached CAPLA to accelerate discussions about a preference policy that had been going on for years, Santa Cruz said.
The city should adopt such a policy “to repair past harms and prevent future injustice,” the resulting report says.
The students recommend assigning 40% of the units developed by the city’s nonprofit housing arm, El Pueblo Housing Development, to displaced residents through the policy. That includes complexes like Milagro on Oracle, Sugarhill on Stone, and complexes currently under development like South 10th and El Rincón.
Under the student’s hypothetical policy, applicants are ranked on a weighted scale, with the four circumstances of displacement assigned a point value. Historic displacement, especially from projects like the TCC, is worth two points on the scale. Two other categories assign points based on the applicants’ risk of future displacement. People who live in areas found to be at risk of future gentrification receive one point, as do applicants who live within a certain radius of an affordable housing development.
Areas deemed at risk of future gentrification and displacement are also in the downtown and westside, but also extend to parts of Amphi, Blenman-Elm, Midtown, and east to Broadway and Pantano, according to the project map.
“These are areas that had been neglected also by the city for decades, and all of a sudden you have investment, which is both like private and public investment, happening in these areas, and they become desirable for folks to move to,” Santa Cruz said.
The fourth category assigns a half-point to applicants who have experienced what the study calls a “personal displacement event,” a foreclosure, eviction, or a natural disaster.
The city still needs to determine how people will show their historical ties to a neighborhood, Chanecka said.
Fair housing concerns and community input
However, similar right to return policies have been challenged in other states. In Noel v. New York City, plaintiffs argued the city’s 50% allocation of affordable units violated the Fair Housing Act because it perpetuated segregation and prevented Black and Latino applicants from moving into predominantly white neighborhoods. New York claimed similarly that the policy helped ease neighborhood disruption and the impacts of gentrification.
That suit was settled in 2024, and the city agreed to reduce the percentage of reserved units down to 15% by 2029.
The Noel case is an example of disparate impact, or when a policy is objectively neutral, but creates unintended impacts on people with protected characteristics, according to the Library of Congress.
HCD is currently hiring a consultant to conduct a disparate impact study, which will give the department more insight into how many people were impacted by displacement, and what is the appropriate percentage of units to set aside, Chanecka said.
Setting aside a maximum of 40% of affordable units will avoid the majority of disparate impacts, the study reads.
It’s a challenge to reach people who have been pushed out of a neighborhood and may distrust local government, Chanecka said. Housing and Community Development’s Public Information Officer Ernesto Portillo is inviting elders directly to attend the city’s upcoming listening sessions. Eventually, a committee will be formed to help draft a policy proposal.
“We're really going into this with an open mind and listening, and hopeful that it will be a productive conversation to help move a potential policy forward,”
Hannah Cree covers local government for the Star. Reach her at hcree@tucson.com