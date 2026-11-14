The students recommend assigning 40% of the units developed by the city’s nonprofit housing arm, El Pueblo Housing Development, to displaced residents through the policy. That includes complexes like Milagro on Oracle, Sugarhill on Stone, and complexes currently under development like South 10th and El Rincón.

Under the student’s hypothetical policy, applicants are ranked on a weighted scale, with the four circumstances of displacement assigned a point value. Historic displacement, especially from projects like the TCC, is worth two points on the scale. Two other categories assign points based on the applicants’ risk of future displacement. People who live in areas found to be at risk of future gentrification receive one point, as do applicants who live within a certain radius of an affordable housing development.

Areas deemed at risk of future gentrification and displacement are also in the downtown and westside, but also extend to parts of Amphi, Blenman-Elm, Midtown, and east to Broadway and Pantano, according to the project map.

“These are areas that had been neglected also by the city for decades, and all of a sudden you have investment, which is both like private and public investment, happening in these areas, and they become desirable for folks to move to,” Santa Cruz said.

The fourth category assigns a half-point to applicants who have experienced what the study calls a “personal displacement event,” a foreclosure, eviction, or a natural disaster.

The city still needs to determine how people will show their historical ties to a neighborhood, Chanecka said.

Fair housing concerns and community input