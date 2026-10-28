“We’ve got a really good idea of where the rainfall goes, including groundwater recharge, which is one of the key components to water health in Arizona,” Goodrich said.

The renovations also include two new buildings for honeybee health and pollination studies.

The stop in Tucson by Rollins came on the same day President Trump announced plans to roll back regulations on methane emissions from oil and gas companies. Methane is about 28 times more potent at trapping heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

She downplayed the effects of climate change in a state where farmers are facing drought, extreme heat, water availability concerns and high fuel and fertilizer costs due to the war in Iran.

Rollins said the cuts to clean energy research and climate change were a recalibration from past priorities that weren’t “America First,” pointing to past projects that have been terminated for prioritizing diversity, equity and inclusion.

“I'm not making this up. “Studying food injustice for queer farmers in San Francisco,” and that's the name of the project. That's not me coming up with a name. ‘Looking at the menstrual cycles of transgender men as evidence through mice.’ ‘Looking at the racial injustice in the pest control system,’ she said.

As long as agricultural systems are durable, they can weather impacts from climate change, said Scott Hutchins, undersecretary for research, education and economics.