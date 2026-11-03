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Beth Peterson and Thomas Trask are leading the Tanque Verde Unified School District race for two open seats on the governing board. They took 40.4% and 30.2% of the early vote, unofficial results released Tuesday night show.

Piper Jordan trailed closely behind with 29.5% of the vote.

Peterson, currently the board president, told the Star she is running for re-election to continue the goals the current board has set for 2030.

“I feel like there's so much work that we've been successful with, but we continue to have more to do,” she said in August. Some of these goals include reaching an 80% student passing rate on state assessments and providing tailored opportunities that match individual student strengths and post-graduation goals.

Thomas Trask, a retired United States Air Force officer and current board clerk, told the Star in an email interview that he is running for re-election because “the work of the last four years is not finished.”