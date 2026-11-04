Prefer us on Google Learn More

Pima County Joint Technical Education District's bid to get its first-ever bond was leading in early election results.

Proposition 427, a $250 million bond measure, was ahead by about 51% to 49%.

Pima JTED, which has served Southern Arizona students since 2007, is a public school district that provides tuition-free career and technical education, or CTE, programs for high school sophomores, juniors and seniors, as well as residents ages 22 and under without a diploma or GED.

The CTE district asked voters to fund facility expansions and address surging enrollment demands.

The district works with 11 Pima County school districts, two Santa Cruz County school districts and one Pinal County school district.

The $250 million would be split into two major categories: $186 million would go toward central campus projects, while about $64 million would go to four member districts that submitted funding proposals, including Ajo, Baboquivari, Marana and Vail unified school districts.

The tax impact on homeowners in Pima County and parts of Santa Cruz and Pinal counties would be $0.14 per $100 of assessed value — about $41 a year for a $250,000 home.

Unlike for traditional public school districts, the state does not provide dedicated funding for new facilities or transportation for CTE districts.