Get involved in our next poll

The Arizona Daily Star has teamed up with Strongpoint Opinion Research to create polls to take the pulse of Tucson.

The polls assemble a diverse online panel of Southern Arizonans to answer a short set of questions each month about issues facing the community.

At the end of the online poll, you’ll be asked if you’d like to join the Star’s panel. The goal is to get as many panel participants as possible, to reflect the collective opinions of Southern Arizonans.

Your personal information will be used only for the purposes of making the poll as accurate as possible and will never be shared with any other organizations or used in any other way for marketing purposes.

The poll can be found at Tucson.com/CommunityPoll