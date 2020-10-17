The border wall built during the Trump administration now stands along roughly 190 miles of Arizona's border with Mexico.
Here are the basic details of the wall:
• It's 30 feet tall in most places.
• Its steel bollards are six inches wide and filled with concrete and rebar.
• The bollards are four inches apart, which allows Border Patrol agents to see into Mexico.
• A steel, anti-climbing plate tops the wall.
• The wall's foundation extends six to 10 feet into the ground.
• Fiber-optic cable in the ground can detect digging.
• LED lights next to the wall let agents and cameras see illegal activity at night.
• New or improved access roads help agents respond quickly.
• In most cases, the new wall replaces a variety of head-high barriers that were designed to stop smugglers from driving across the border.
• The wall is expected to last 30 years.
• The nearly 240 miles of wall planned for Arizona will cost more than $4.5 billion.
• The roughly 730 miles of border wall the Trump administration plans to build were funded by $10 billion from the Defense Department and $5 billion from Congress.
