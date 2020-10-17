 Skip to main content
Miles of wall seen from Sonoyta, Sonora east of the Lukeville port of entry, on Feb. 4, 2020. The border wall built during the Trump administration now stands along more than 190 miles of Arizona's border with Mexico. 

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

The border wall built during the Trump administration now stands along roughly 190 miles of Arizona's border with Mexico.

Here are the basic details of the wall:

• It's 30 feet tall in most places.

• Its steel bollards are six inches wide and filled with concrete and rebar.

• The bollards are four inches apart, which allows Border Patrol agents to see into Mexico.

• A steel, anti-climbing plate tops the wall.

• The wall's foundation extends six to 10 feet into the ground.

• Fiber-optic cable in the ground can detect digging.

• LED lights next to the wall let agents and cameras see illegal activity at night.

• New or improved access roads help agents respond quickly.

• In most cases, the new wall replaces a variety of head-high barriers that were designed to stop smugglers from driving across the border.

• The wall is expected to last 30 years.

• The nearly 240 miles of wall planned for Arizona will cost more than $4.5 billion.

• The roughly 730 miles of border wall the Trump administration plans to build were funded by $10 billion from the Defense Department and $5 billion from Congress.

Contact reporter Curt Prendergast at 573-4224 or cprendergast@tucson.com or on Twitter @CurtTucsonStar

