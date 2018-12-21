Info box

The Tucson-Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness is seeking volunteers for its annual point-in-time homeless count, including a "street count" of homeless people who spent the previous night unsheltered. The Street Count will be held Wednesday, Jan. 23 from 7 a.m. to noon. More than 300 volunteers are needed to interview people experiencing homelessness and collect data that will be used to help the community provide services to the homeless.

Volunteers, who must be at least 18, can sign up at https://uarizona.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_efYPUw2z6Ag1QHj