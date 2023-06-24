About 54 miles of new trails could be added to the existing 240-mile trail system in the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson under a plan finalized Friday, officials say.

The Santa Catalina Trail Plan envisions the expansion over the next 15 years through adoption and new trail construction.

But it also would drop about 31 miles of trail from Forest Service maintenance. Most are on the northwest side of the mountain range severely burned in the 2020 Bighorn Fire as well as rarely-used trails on the east side of the range, the final plan shows.

The plan is result of a two-year public process that began shortly after the Bighorn Fire burned the entire range and damaged 70 percent of the trail system.

The plan is a joint effort by staff on the Santa Catalina Ranger District, the parent Coronado National Forest headquartered in Tucson and a number of partner and volunteer groups.

The work is only starting. Environmental analysis and/or planning has begun for several trail adoptions, connectors, reroutes, trailhead improvements and a new climbing area. New trail projects would be evaluated and implemented between 2025-2030.

The current system has many steep trails with little connection, inadequate parking and safety issues at trailheads. This first-ever holistic plan aims to address skyrocketing winter trail use; growth in new uses like mountain biking and climbing; and need for gentle trails for equestrians and beginning hikers and cyclists.

Features in the final are similar to those in draft plan released in November 2022, but there are a few significant adjustments based on feedback over the past seven months.

Some 18 miles of user-created, or “unauthorized,” trails between Golder Ranch Road and Catalina State Park in the western Catalina foothills — had the most popular support for adoption, said Adam Milnor, recreation staff officer on Coronado National Forest.

Although some public comments said the higher reachers of Mount Lemmon are really important and significant, "we forgot how important the lower elevations on the Sonrona Deset are to so many users," Milnor said. "People are using the skirt of this mountain range, it's extremely significant to people."

The Forest Service will seek an easement or right of way to state lands heavily used by cyclists and equestrians along the 7.6-mile “50 Year Trail,” which is protected by a 50-year lease agreement between Arizona State Parks and Trails and Arizona State Land Department which expires in 2038. That land could be sold for private development after the lease expires.

Working groups of equestrian and mountain bikers helped design plans for a 16-mile trail system to avoid archeological sites, reroute around steep wash crossings and offer new connectors.

Milagrosa, a popular 3.75-mile mountain bike route that connects private and Pima County land to the Arizona Trail east of Molino Basin, is also up for “adoption,” along with a trail that links the Sabino Canyon overflow parking lot to the Esperero Trail and some smaller trail segments.

New connectors and projects

Phase 1 of the plan offers lower-elevation connector trails and projects for environmental analysis this summer and fall. Construction could start as soon as October. This includes:

A 1.9-mile trail connecting Finger Rock and Pantatoc trails in the Catalina foothills;

A one-mile trail in lower Molino Canyon for mellow hiking;

Planning for Molino Canyon parking expansion and reconfiguration of Gordon Hirabayashi campground to separate day use parking from campground use and offer horse trailer parking.

The Crags Against Humanity — popular climbing area right off highway with improved trail access, belay terraces and kiosk/ sign on climbing safety and etiquette.

Environmental work has already been done on a project for improved Marshall Gulch parking and access and also on new trailheads, parking and additional trails for the Tanque Verde Falls area off Reddington Road. So these projects may start construction earlier, Milnor said.

New trails for the future

New multi-use, downhill cycling, accessible and connector trails, or rerouted trails are envisioned for the near future. Many are in habitat for Mexican spotted owl, a threatened species, requiring consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Most were proposed in the draft plan. Big trail projects include:

Vista Trail, 8.5-mile gentle multi-use trail linking Rose Canyon to trailheads along the Santa Catalina Highway and the Sunset Trail to Marshall Gulch near Summerhaven. Arizona Trail Association, which maintains the Arizona Trail, supports Vista as a safe alternative for equestrian and non-expert mountain bikers.

“Bug Junior,” a six-mile downhill-only (“directional”) advanced mountain bike route paralleling the existing Bug Spring Trail. Also proposed is a 1.4-mile downhill Fireline Trail on north slope of Mount Bigelow for intermediate cyclists.

A short paved accessible Mount Lemmon Interpretive Trail.

A variety of connector routes including Marshall Gulch to Summerhaven and a hiker trail in the Rose Canyon recreation area.

A new proposed trail emerging from user discussions is the 4.5-mile Knagge to Davis Spring Loop connector trail. It would connect the Butterfly and Knagge trails on east side. The Friends of Santa Catalina Trails Association will seek grant funding for the project, Milnor said.

New trail construction is not a given.

So far, the Forest Service has pieced together funding and grants from the National Forest Foundation for restoration work in the Bighorn Fire area along with other funding and volunteer help to rebuild trail sections in the Catalinas.

Trails off the table

Saddest news for hikers involves trails on the northwest end of the Catalinas that were most heavily damaged by the Bighorn Fire. Currently, the Sutherland and Canada del Oro trails would be dropped from official maintenance along with Samaniego Trail from Peak 7494 to Charouleau Gap.

“We originally proposed to restore Samaniego but heard from multiple users that the trail would be difficult to maintain as it has heavy chaparral vegetation that requires frequent brushing. So, we will maintain it up to a nice viewpoint but let the rest go away,” Milnor said. Canada del Oro Trail also is not viable, he said.

For northern access, the Red Ridge Trail from Mount Lemmon to Catalina Camp will be improved with a connecting trail to Charouleau Gap. Red Ridge is also preferred new route for a section of the Arizona Trail which could be rerouted from Oracle Ridge at Rice Peak.

Also on the cutting block are Lower Brush Corral, Evans Mountain, Lower Davis Spring and lower Knagge trails. The proposed Knagge-Davis Spring trail would offer a 10-mile loop option for hikers while lesser-used trails in this area would no longer be maintained.

Milnor noted that trails off the system will not be closed to users but are not considered feasible to maintain. “The decision to remove some trails was driven by our overall 10 percent growth target and wanting to spend out limited resources on sustainable trails that can be accessed and used by more people rather than remote, wildfire-impacted trails.”

Back by popular demand

The six-mile Box Camp Trail from the Catalina Highway to East Fork Sabino, initially proposed to be dropped, will stay in the trail system due to trail users support and offers of maintenance help, Milnor said.

A cultural resource history on the trail indicated it is most likely a route to the high country used by ancestral Apache or even earlier Native people, he said. “Royal Kellogg, who was sent by (first Forest Chief) Gifford Pinchot to survey the Catalinas for potential inclusion as a forest reserve describes being guided on that trail back in 1902.”

It also was likely used by packers for access before the Oracle Control Road, the first access road to top of Catalinas, was built.

