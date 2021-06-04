One year later, researchers chart damage, recovery from Bighorn Fire

Fire then flood

Some of the worst damage and biggest surprises Malusa saw came along the west fork of the Cañada del Oro.

The creek runs year-round there, giving rise to a usual stand of trees. Douglas fir don’t usually grow so low on the mountain, but the combination of permanent water and a north-facing slope allowed them to take hold.

“It was a very diverse and lovely place,” Malusa said, right up until June 17, when a wall of flame roared up the canyon. “It all went in that one day. It was like a volcano on the mountain,” he said.

Even there, though, life goes on.

“This is poison ivy, which is really not what I expected,” Malusa said, pointing at a picture of leafy green plants erupting from the rocky bottom of the canyon. He also saw geraniums, another deep forest plant not common to a canyon like that, particularly after a high-severity fire.

“That’s what keeps scientists going: Always being reminded with every trip that you don’t know nothing,” he said.

At first, Malusa was encouraged by the amount of new growth he saw in CDO canyon. Where there used to be “just sticks,” roughly 25% percent of the ground is now covered, mostly by silverleaf oak.