Lawsuit could cloud 'social equity' dispensary program's future in Arizona

Passed as part of Prop. 207, the “social equity ownership” program sets aside 26 licenses for “people from communities disproportionately impacted by the enforcement of previous marijuana laws.”

The lawsuit was filed by the Greater Phoenix Urban League and Acre 41, a collection of black, female entrepreneurs focused on expanding access to Arizona’s burgeoning marijuana industry.

Along with the state health department and its current director, the suit also names Gov. Doug Ducey and the state of Arizona as defendants.

Celestia Rodriguez, one of the lawsuit's plaintiffs and a member of Acre 41, said she was concerned about many issues raised by the current rules, but most profoundly about the issue of actual equity being achieved through the program.

“If they (the social equity licenses) need to be transferred, they need to be transferred to another social equity applicant, never into an investor or a multi-state operators hands,” she said.

Under the language of state health department's rules, potential applicants are required to own at least 51% of an operation. However, the rules allow the applicant to sell to another dispensary or established entity immediately after acquiring the license.