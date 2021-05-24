Media blitz pushing COVID-19 vaccinations hits Tucson

Pima Council on Aging and community partners announced a $150,000 grassroots outreach and multi-media campaign — "Take YOUR Shot!" on Monday. The campaign is focusing on getting more people to take the COVID-19 vaccination.

The two-month drive is aimed at minority communities and will include knocking on about 10,000 doors, making phone calls, and handing out literature about COVID-19, in English and Spanish, said Anna Rojo Keene, vaccine campaign manager with Arizona Center for Empowerment.

In addition to PCOA and the Arizona Center for Empowerment, the Pima County Health Department is a part of the multi-faceted outreach and media initiatives. The $100,000 for the grassroots effort was raised by the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona and Tucson Electric Power.

Pima Council on Aging is using $50,000 of federal CARES Act funding for the media blitz which will include, radio, television, cable, print and social media announcements.

"This campaign is trying to bridge the gaps in equity and health care among minority communities," said Keene. She said the county health department will pay for Uber and Lyft rides to those who need transportation to get their vaccine. Organizers will also assist people who do not have computers so they can get their vaccination.