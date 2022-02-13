Mine Tales: Underground mines overcome daunting challenges

Some early examples of mine ventilation in Arizona involved the Oatman district at the Tom Reed gold mine. Work at the 1,100 level in 1931 proved challenging with temperatures in excess of 103 degrees. Procurement of a No. 8 Sirocco fan driven by a 25-horsepower motor, delivering 31,000 cubic feet of air per minute, was installed at the bottom of the United Eastern shaft on the 950 level. A system of wooden control doors was also installed to moderate the air flow. Better air distribution, cooler temperatures resulting from the absorption of heat from exposed surfaces, and reduction of relative humidity resulted in improved working conditions.

Another example involved the 4,600-foot-deep Magma Mine installing an air-conditioning plant that required 494,310 kilowatt-hours for its monthly operation in November 1937. The refrigerating units were placed underground, relying on underground water source for cooling and pumps for circulating.

Other methods of ventilation included dust mitigation with bag filtering units and spray chambers around loading chutes, transfers and underground crushers. Today, small portable devices including anemometers and airflow meters use wind velocity as a means to test air quality and determine airflow in a mine, reducing the buildup of deadly gases.