New Tucson clinic focuses on early treatment for high risk COVID-19 patients

High risk COVID-19 patients in Pima County can now get a dose of monoclonal antibodies to avoid severe illness and hospitalization at a temporary clinic set up within Tucson Medical Center.

The treatment center, the second one nationwide solely focused on giving this treatment, is intended for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have mild to moderate symptoms but are at high risk of eventually needing medical intervention.

The temporary center at TMC, 5301 E. Grant Road, is for patients who meet certain risk criteria including being 65 years of age or older, or having a body mass index score of 35 or higher.

Patients may also be eligible if they are age 55 or older and have heart or lung conditions. Treatment may also be provided to patients, including those 12 years and older who weigh at least 88 pounds, who have chronic kidney disease or diabetes, or have an immunosuppressive disease.

The dose is given intravenously and takes under three hours to complete, with patient observation afterward included. The treatment can reduce the need for hospitalization by as much as 70%, and is most effective if given within 72 hours of the onset of symptoms, although it can be administered for up to 10 days after that time.