Northwest Fire crews responded to three swift water rescues this afternoon as monsoon storms brought heavy rain and winds to the Tucson area.
Crews rescued a stranded motorist at Camino de Oeste shortly before 4 p.m. The vehicle was seen stalled in the road as water flowed around it.
Stranded motorist Camino de Oeste and Snow Leopard. 3 more reported at Thornydale and Overton, Linda Vista and Highline, and Calle Maverick and Cerius Stravenue pic.twitter.com/6TaLegvxVv— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) August 22, 2018
The remaining rescues were reported at Linda Vista Boulevard and Highline Avenue and West Calle Maverick and North Cerius Stravenue. Crews were dispatched as rains flooded roads on the city's northwest side.
Thornydale Road near Cortaro. Heavy rain, hail, wind, and low visibility. pic.twitter.com/GFEtD99y3B— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) August 22, 2018
Additional information about the incidents has not been released.