Northwest Fire District

Northwest Fire crews responded to three swift water rescues this afternoon as monsoon storms brought heavy rain and winds to the Tucson area.

Crews rescued a stranded motorist at Camino de Oeste shortly before 4 p.m. The vehicle was seen stalled in the road as water flowed around it.

The remaining rescues were reported at Linda Vista Boulevard and Highline Avenue and West Calle Maverick and North Cerius Stravenue. Crews were dispatched as rains flooded roads on the city's northwest side.

Additional information about the incidents has not been released. 

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1