One year after COVID-19 closed Tucson classrooms, TUSD reopens its doors

The first day of school in Tucson’s largest school district was officially marked seven months ago, but for Holladay Elementary Principal Tonya Strozier it all came together this week when students returned to campus for the first time since last March.

“We’ve dedicated this whole week to relationships,” she says. “We’re going to get to the learning part of it, but this is all about relationships because yesterday was really the first day of school. … This week is about laying a foundation to last us the rest of the year. And it gives the teachers a chance to build that real rapport. We can’t do this without relationships.”

The fine arts magnet school on Tucson’s south side opened to students on Monday, March 22, after a year of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tucson Unified, which serves about 42,000 children, is the last of the city’s major districts to open for in-person learning.

About half of TUSD’s students opted to stick with remote learning. At Holladay, about 45% of the student body, 90 kids, are coming in person.

And the first week back is also the first week of the last quarter, which Strozier says will help get kids who fell behind caught up and lay a foundation for the remediation efforts that many students will need.