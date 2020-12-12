Thousands of Tucson students failing at 'alarming rate' during COVID-19

Thousands of Tucson students are failing classes while dealing with remote learning and the many challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Tucson Unified, with more than 42,000 children, there is an “alarming rate of F’s” especially in middle and high schools, said TUSD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo.

As the first semester of the 2020-21 school year comes to an end, the number of F’s is up by nearly 50% over last year in TUSD secondary grades, from about 6,400 failing grades last year to nearly 9,600 now.

In the middle school grades, the number of F’s has increased by 67% over last year, and in high school there was a 38% increase, with 4,232 F’s in middle school compared to 2,538 last year, and 5,355 F’s in high school compared to 3,886 last year.

In Sunnyside, Tucson’s second-largest district with more than 14,000 students, there was a 47% failure rate in high school classes at the end of the first quarter, as compared to 29% last year and 23% the year before that.

That is the percentage of F’s given out, not the percentage of students failing. In terms of individual students, 61% of students at Desert View High are failing at least one class and 63% at Sunnyside High.

In both high schools, about half of students are failing at least two classes, and 38% of students are failing either or both English and math — classes required to graduate.

The failure rate in Sunnyside middle schools has also increased substantially with 28% of first-quarter grades being F’s, compared to 9% the previous two years.