Police make second arrest in deadly robbery on Tucson's south side
alert

Police make second arrest in deadly robbery on Tucson's south side

  • Updated

Jose Alexis Aguirre-Tirado, left, and Raul Manuel Olivarria-Curiel.

 Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A second man has been arrested in connection with a robbery that turned deadly on Tucson's south side. 

Raul Manuel Olivarria-Curiel, 22, is facing charges of first degree felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated robbery, kidnapping and aggravated assault. 

The charges stem from a July 17 incident just after 4 a.m. when Tucson Police were called to the 400 block of West Columbia Street, near South 12th Avenue. 

A woman told police she was robbed by three men who were also involved in a confrontation with someone they knew at the same location, according to a Tucson Police Department news release. 

The men left the area in a vehicle, which was later found after a man called 911 at 4:42 a.m. reporting he had been shot, the news release said. 

When police found the vehicle, the front seat passenger, 22-year-old Jose Manuel Lopez, was dead. The driver, 20-year-old Jose Alexis Aguirre-Tirado, was taken to the hospital along with Olivarria-Curiel. 

Aguirre-Tirado was later booked into Pima County Jail on the same charges Olivarria-Curiel, who was released from the hospital and booked on Aug. 14. 

