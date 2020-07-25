Post-wildfire flood risk expands for Tucson-area homes, businesses

With the Bighorn Fire fully contained, the risk to homes and businesses from flooding caused by the fire is on the rise, Pima County officials say.

Close to 1,000 homes and businesses lying along a number of washes could be flooded during a 100-year storm, county flood control district officials said last week. Such a storm has a 1% chance of happening in a given year.

That’s more than double the 431 landowners in those areas who got letters from the county in late June telling them their homes could be flooded during a big storm.

Moreover, the risk to Tucsonans from monsoon flooding due to this fire could last up to five years because of the way the 119,978-acre blaze altered the watershed, said a Pima County Regional Flood Control District hydrologist. Typically, it takes watersheds two to five years to recover from such severe burns, hydrologist Lynn Orchard said.

“The burn presents a significant hazard this monsoon, and it will have lasting impact,” Orchard said. “It isn’t over after the first couple monsoon storms and we’re back to normal. This change in hydrology will last years.”