Primavera Cooks! Fundraiser returns with four dinners at Tucson restaurants

He said that he always enjoys showcasing Kingfisher’s seafood specialties through the four-course, wine-paired dinners that are specially planned and prepared in conjunction with Primavera Cooks! apprentice chefs.

“We get together with the apprentice chefs and ask if there is something they want to learn, and whether it is grilling, searing, smoking or some other technique, we plan a menu to try to accommodate them,” he said.

They also attempt to accommodate gluten-free and dietary restrictions for diners. Kingfisher will open exclusively for Primavera Cooks! diners the evening of the event; it will operate at 60% to follow social distancing protocol, and diners will be required to wear masks when moving about the restaurant.

“Lots of our guests are appreciative of us keeping these guidelines, and we are comfortable doing that. We are very proud to be asked to be part of this event. It is a dinner with a purpose, and we want to give our guests a real dining experience,” said Murphy.

For guests and restaurateurs alike, Primavera Cooks! also provides an opportunity to give back, according to Doug Levy, chef and owner of Feast.