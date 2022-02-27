Road closures in Pima County to start this week

Beginning Tuesday, various roads in Pima County will have restrictions due to road work.

On March 1 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., the Pima County Department of Transportation and its contractor will be milling the intersection of Wilmot Road and Sahuarita Road as part of the improvements to the intersection.

Traffic will remain on the milled surface while crews perform additional work in the area. Motorists can expect minor delays.

Flaggers and Pima County Sheriff’s Department Deputies will be on site to monitor and control traffic.

From March 1 through March 2 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., the Department of Transportation and its contactor will be raising manholes to finish grade on Via Rancho del Lago from Colossal Cave Road to Miralago Drive as part of Pima County’s Road Repair and Preservation Program.

Via Rancho del Lago will be restricted to one-way southbound travel. Motorists traveling northbound will be diverted to Camino Loma Alta to Via Rancho del Lago.

Flaggers and deputies will also be on site to direct, monitor and control traffic movements through the construction zone.