Down the Road

• There is yet a new traffic configuration coming to Ina Road between Interstate 10 and Starcommerce Way.

Starting Monday, traffic on westbound Ina Road will shift to the north side of the new divided roadway and eastbound traffic will remain on the south side.

The changes are part of the new I-10/Ina Road traffic interchange, which is currently on schedule to open in the spring of 2019.

• The Arizona Department of Transportation is warning drivers that it will close eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Cortaro Road on Tuesday night to install new signs.

Motorists on eastbound I-10 should use the Twin Peaks Road interchange and follow the frontage road to West Pavilions Drive to reach Cortaro Road.

The off-ramp is expected to re-open on Wednesday at 6 a.m.