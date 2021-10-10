That's about an acre of restaurants that can seat hundreds of diners including 400 on the central plaza, with its glistening fountain and a 21-foot-by-28-foot stage that hosts live music six days a week.

On Mondays, Krueger turns the stage over to University of Arizona coaches — football coach Jedd Fisch and basketball coach Tommy Lloyd — who broadcast their weekly radio shows from the plaza.

Each of Krueger's restaurants have their own patios to go along with their wholly distinctive cuisines and interior designs. Union Public House, which celebrates its 10th anniversary on Halloween, is the largest with room for 100 diners, he said.

"For us having this much beautiful outside space and the ability to seat hundreds of guests comfortably and safely outside has really given us a tremendous business opportunity," Krueger said, adding that he has seen a sizable increase in business since the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions imposed in March 2020 were lifted that May.

Two weeks ago, Krueger installed a 17-foot-wide LED video wall to enhance the coaches' radio shows. He also has improved the LED stage lights and sound system for the plaza's live shows.